PureVidz (VIDZ) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PureVidz has a total market capitalization of $36,707.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

