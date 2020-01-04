QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.55. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

QADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. QAD has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares in the company, valued at $196,024,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $92,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,361,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,395,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,792 shares of company stock worth $3,332,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

