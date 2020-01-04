Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $468,825.00 and $2,399.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,368,583 coins and its circulating supply is 168,368,583 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

