R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 0.14. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

