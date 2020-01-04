Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $58.70. 384,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.23. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 107.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

