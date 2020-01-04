Red Pulse Phoenix 24-Hour Volume Hits $166,515.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $166,515.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

