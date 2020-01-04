Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $412,735.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.