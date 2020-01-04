Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0014

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $719,759.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

