Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $64.44. 2,806,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

