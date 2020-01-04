Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,639,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,845. The company has a market cap of $338.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

