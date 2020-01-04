Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,630 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Independent Research reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,373.86 ($57.54).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,504 ($59.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,330.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,349.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

