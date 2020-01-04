Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Director Lawrence Ward Lepard Buys 298,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Director Lawrence Ward Lepard purchased 298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

Shares of RYESD stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,280 shares.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

