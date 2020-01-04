Rubies 24-Hour Volume Tops $174.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $44,464.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007180 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

