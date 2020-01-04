RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Receives $6.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 926.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in RumbleON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. 72,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,300. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

