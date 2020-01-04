SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.81.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,341,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,776,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

