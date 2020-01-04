Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.71 ($24.09).

Several research firms recently commented on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.87 ($1.01) on Friday, hitting €19.24 ($22.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.00 and its 200-day moving average is €18.73. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

