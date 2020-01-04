Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $455.24 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.