Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) dropped 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 553,330 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 329,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

EYES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 743.86% and a negative return on equity of 201.34%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

