ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will report $942.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $951.06 million and the lowest is $936.28 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $715.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.41.

NOW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $171.66 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,455.50, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,745.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

