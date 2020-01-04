Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHCAY. Citigroup cut Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharp has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

