Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.32. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of 429.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $872,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.