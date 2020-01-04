Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.44. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 24,613 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,340,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,005 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,553,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,856,000 after buying an additional 916,145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,069.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 772,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 736,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,702,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

