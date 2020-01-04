Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.83 ($123.06).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €91.60 ($106.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.11 and a 200-day moving average of €88.92. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. Sixt has a one year low of €66.45 ($77.27) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

