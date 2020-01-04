Social Activity Token Market Capitalization Reaches $46,826.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $46,826.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00334477 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003255 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015101 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

