Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $17,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

