Soma (SCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,441.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 60.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Soma has a market cap of $171,957.00 and approximately $125,441.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Soma

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

