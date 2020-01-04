SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Up to $23.66

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $23.66. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 33,397,860 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XOP)
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
