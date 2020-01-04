Spectrum (SPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,776.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $23,687.00 and approximately $15,776.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

