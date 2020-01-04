Sphere Reaches Market Cap of $899,089.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $899,089.00 and $44.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058011 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084454 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.45 or 1.00168020 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

