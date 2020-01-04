SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. SPX’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SPX has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

