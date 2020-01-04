Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.05

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.05 and traded as low as $37.11. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 121,924 shares.

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.05.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$655.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

