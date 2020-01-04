Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a positive rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TCMD opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 197.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $205,226.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

