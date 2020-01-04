Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.