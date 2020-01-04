Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 54.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $289,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 27.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the period.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

