Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Trading Up 8%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 228,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 118,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

