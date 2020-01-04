TenX Price Tops $0.0416 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, TenX has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitBay, IDEX and Cryptopia. TenX has a market cap of $5.97 million and $387,461.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,578,123 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Neraex, OKEx, Bithumb, Bit-Z, BitBay, Upbit, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Liqui, BigONE, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia, IDEX, COSS, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.