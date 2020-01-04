Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,439,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

