TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 1,887,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96,449 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

