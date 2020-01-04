The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.
KO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,354,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
