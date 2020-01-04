Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,556.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market cap of $13,894.00 and $1,556.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

