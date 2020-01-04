TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,048,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 568% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,549 shares.The stock last traded at $0.27 and had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.