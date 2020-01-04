Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. bought 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,007.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $294,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,991 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 139,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

