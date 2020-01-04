TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.76 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kuna, Cryptopia and Koinex. TrueUSD has a market cap of $153.76 million and approximately $228.60 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 152,644,074 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, WazirX, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Binance, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Bitso, Upbit, Crex24, HBUS, Kuna and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

