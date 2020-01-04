TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $409,441.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.76 or 0.05911212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.