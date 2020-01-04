U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 294,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 80,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

PRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.