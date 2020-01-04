Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0556 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

