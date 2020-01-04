UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.82 ($161.42).

DB1 stock opened at €139.40 ($162.09) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €103.95 ($120.87) and a 52 week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

