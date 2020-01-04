United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $89.74

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.68, but opened at $89.74. United Continental shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 3,499,970 shares traded.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Get United Continental alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.