Unobtanium Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $394.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $42.84 or 0.00583065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.03031518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021619 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,505 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

