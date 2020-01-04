Uquid Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $984,045.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX, IDEX, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

